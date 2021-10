Los Lobos' Louie Pérez on their Latest 'Love Letter To East LA', New Tour, and the Importance of Keeping Music Culture Alive

Most know them from their hugely popular remake of Ritchie Valens' 'La Bamba' from the 1987 movie of the same name.

But if you haven't explored the eclectic collection of music from Los Lobos, even better, seen them perform live, you are surely missing out.

For more than five decades, this beloved East L.A.

Band has been gifting us their mix of r ock, p unk, s oul, R &B, and Mexican folk music.