Bangladesh violence: Police arrest 2nd suspect in connection with attacks on Hindus | Oneindia News

Today, police officials said that Bangladesh's security agencies arrested a man in his 30s, who is believed to be the second key suspect behind the recent violence against Hindus; Singapore removed India from its travel restriction list; Today, the AAP claimed that the BJP intends to replace Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; Yesterday, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede reportedly reprimanded Ananya Panday for arriving at the agency’s office three hours later than the appointed time.

#BangladeshViolence #AtatcksOnHindus #SecondSuspectArrested