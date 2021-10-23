Government virus advisor warns UK could be in 'big trouble'

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the government's New and Emerging Respiratroy Virus Threats Advisory Group, warns the UK could be in "big trouble" if it fails to get a handle on Covid infections.

He says the current number of deaths in the UK is "unacceptable" but says increasing the number of teenageres vaccinated and simple social measure like mask wearing could solve the problem.

Report by Edwardst.

