9-8-8 launches as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

EXPERIENCING A SUICIDECRISIS...NOW HAVE A QUICK...EASY TO REMEMBER HOTLINE...9-8-8.

THAT NEW NUMBER GSINTO EFFECT TODAY...AND IT*WILL AFFECT HOW PEOPLENPALM BEACH COUNTY MAKE LOCALPHONE CALLS.

WPTV'S JOEL LOPEZJOINUSS LIVE...THAT NEW SUICIDE PREVENTIONNUMBER IS 988... BUT MANY PHONENUMBERINS PALM BEACH COUNTYSTART WITH THOSE SAME 3 DITSGISO PEOPLE WILL NEED TO DIALTHE AREA CODE BEFORE MAKG INPHONE CALL.THIS IN EFFORT TO MAKE THENUMBER SHORTER AND EASIER TOREMEMBER THAN IT'S FORMER 10DIGIT NUMBER.

PALM BEACHCOUNTY IS ONE OF 82 AREA CODESACROSS THE COURYNTIMPACTED...A MINORINCONVENIENCE TO A MUCH NEEDEDRESOURCE.

ACCORDING TTOHEFCC...SINCE 2008 SUICIDE HASBEEN THE 10TH LEADING CAUSOFEDEATH TINHE US... CLAIMINGTHE LIVES OF OVER 48-THOUSANDAMERICANS IN 2018.

THAST'ABOUT ONE DEATH EVERY 11MINUTES.

IN 2018... THE FOERRMSUICIDE PREVENTION HLINEOTANSWERED 2.2 MILLION CALLS.SO IF YOU'RE IN CRISIS AGAINTHAT NUMBER IS NOW 9-8-8...THAT'LL CONNECT YOU TO SUICIDEPREVENTION AND MENTAL HEALTHCRISIS COUNSELORS.

REPORNGTILIVE JOEL LOPEZ WPTV NEWS CH5IT'S :