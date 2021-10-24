'Brother, come on!': Obama mocks GOP candidate for attending 'Stop the Steal' rally

While campaigning for the incumbent Gov.
Phil Murphy (D-NJ) in Newark, former President Barack Obama takes aim at Republican gubernatorial challenger Jack Ciattarelli’s excuse for attending a “Stop the Steal” event.
