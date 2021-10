Bucks honor Kohl with ring

MATT: FINALLY, TODAY BIG HONOR, A FOR THE MAN CREDITED WITHKEEPING THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS INMILWAUKEE.THE TEAM AND ITS OWNER RECEIVEDTHEIR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS,AND THE TEAM GAVE ONE TO FORMEROWNER, AND FORMER DEMOCRICU.S. SENATOR, HERB KOHL IN ACEREMONY AT THE BUCKS HOMEOPENER AGAINST THE BROOKLYNNETS.KOHL OWNED THE BUCKS FOR 29YEARS, AND CONTRIBUTED $010MILLION TO THE CONSTRUCTION OFFISERV FORUM.THE RING, DESIGNED BY A BEVERLYHILLS JEWELRY DESIGNER, ISENCRUSTED WITH DIAMONDS ANDEMERALDS.HERB KOHL IS NOW 86-YEARS-OLD.THANKS FOR YOUR TIME TOD.I’M MATT SMITH.ADRIENNE PEDERSEN WILL BE BACKNEXT SUNDAY, ON "UPF