Double Walker Movie Clip

Double Walker Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: The film stars Sylvie Mix (star of POSER), as a young Ghost who haunts her cold Midwestern hometown, trying to piece together the horrific flashes of memories from her past.

One by one she kills the men she believes were responsible for her death with a sharp, pointed spoon and drinks their blood.

Her plan is derailed when she meets Jack (Jacob Rice), a kind movie theater usher who inadvertently intercepts as she’s stalking her next victim.

While Jack takes her in and offers her a glimpse at a normal life, her desire to avenge her own murder lingers on.

Directed by Colin West Release date: in Theaters + On Demand November 12th, 2021