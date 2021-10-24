SURVEILLED Movie

SURVEILLED Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Surveilled is a study in psychological manipulation and the perception of justice.

Joe Brooke has dark interests.

As well as working under the radar for low-level criminals as a surveillance operative, he also has a fascination with serial killers - his bookshelf is filled with biographies on the most notorious murderers of modern times.

Ironically, however, Joe’s hometown of Clairmont is the home of the country’s latest serial killer.

Three local women have been brutally murdered by an attacker dubbed The Clairmont Murderer, a copycat killer who re-enacts the sickening murders depicted in a series of violent crime novels, the fanatical popularity of which is sweeping through the country.

Having recently watched a TV crime show highlighting the case, Joe finds himself embroiled in the world of The Clairmont Murderer when he witnesses some disturbing behaviour in the course of his work.

Surveilled is a compelling blend of psychological horror and visceral thriller that will draw you into the world of an unempathic serial killer and a volatile nemesis.

A sophisticated and disturbing character study with cutting narrative…