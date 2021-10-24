City of Cincinnati to require vaccination, negative COVID test

Cincinnati's newest COVID-19 mandate requiring employees to be fully vaccinated or submit a negative COVID test every two weeks goes into effect Sunday.

Dan Hils / FraternalOrder of Police President:we're very disappointed thatit's happening at all, uh,realize that we could beworse.

We could be likeSeattle or Chicago where I wasju vstaccine or hit the door.We have a testing option here.And because of the testingoption, again, I thi inkt'sharassment of r oupeople, butbecause there is a testingoption and I think it's betterthan a confrontation with theagency that causes policemento be fired.

HE ESTIMATES 30 OR 40PERCENT OF HIS OFFICERS A REUN-VACCINATED, AND DOESN'TTHINK THIS REQUIREMENT WILLMOVE NUMBERS.

Dan Hils /Fraternal Order of PolicePresident:Those of us who havebeen vaccinated arevaccinating.

Those us ofwhoare not vaccinated wl ilremainon vaccinate.

There will berare exceptions to th, atbutpeople make up their min/ dThis is, uh, you know, to me,this is unconstitutionalUh.

Uh., this is, uh, you know, there are officers that are, um, following lawsuit over this. We have an unfair labor practice over this. I REACHED OUT TO THE CITY MANAGER'S OFFICE FOR COMMENT AND DID NOT RECEIVE A RESPONSE. IN AN EMAIL, THE OFFICE CONFIRMED MORE THAN 54-PERCENT OF CITY EMPLOYEES REPORTED THEY WERE VACCINATED AS OF LAST WEDNESDAY. AND THAT ONE EMPLOYEE HAD IDENTIFIED THE POLICY AS REASON FOR RESIGNATION.