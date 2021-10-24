The Summit of the Gods Movie

The Summit of the Gods Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A breathtaking adaptation of the manga series by renowned manga artist Jiro Taniguchi and writer Baku Yumemakura, THE SUMMIT OF THE GODS follows a young Japanese photojournalist, Fukamachi, who finds a camera that could change the history of mountaineering.

It leads him to the mysterious Habu, an outcast climber believed missing for years.

Fukamachi enters a world of obsessive mountaineers hungry for impossible conquests on a journey that leads him, step by step, towards the summit of the gods.

From Award Winning Director Patrick Imbert and Academy Award(r) Nominated producers of Wolfwalkers and Ernest & Celestine.