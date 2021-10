High school football playoff pairings released

#####BREAK FIVE#######IT’S ONE OF THE BEST DAYS OF ETHYEAR - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBLALSELECTION SUNDAY IN THE STATE OFMICHIGAN AND THERE ARE SOME VERYINTRIGUING MATCHUPSDISTRICTS...WE BRING IN BRET BAKITA NOW TOHELP BREAK IT ALL DOWN... BRET,AS WE WORK IN ORDER HERE, LET’SSTART IN DIVISION TWO WHERE IT’SA LOADED DISTRICT WITH CALEDONIA- FOREST HILLS CENTRAL - MONASHORES AND BYRON CENTER ALL INONE AS YOU SEE HERE, YOU CA’’TGO WRONG PICKING ANY OF THESETEAMS TO WIN IT BUT WHO DO YOULIKE MOST?----TO DIVISION FOUR NOW BRET WHEREUNITY CHRISTIAN SEEMS TO BE THEFAVORITE TO WIN IT ALL IN ETHSTATE THEY’LL OPEN BY HOSTINGFOREST HILLS EASTERN BUT IN THEOTHER GAME OF THAT DISTRICT, APAIR OF 6 AND 3 TEAMS, SPRINGLAKE AT GRAND RAPIDS CHRISTIAN,THEAE GLES ARE PLAYING REALLYWELL RIGHT NOW, WINNERS OF SIXOF THEIR LAST SEVEN GAMES...----WE WORK OUR WAY TO DIVISION FIVENOW AND BRET - WHAT A GAUNTLETWE HAVE HERES AUNBEATEN GNDRARAPIDS CATHOLIC CENTRAL GETS THEONE SEED AND HOSTS FOUR SEEDBELDING AND IN THE OTHER GAME,UNBEATEN AND OK SILVER CHAMPCOMSTOCK PARK GETS A THREE SEEDAND WILL TRAVEL TO 8 AND 1 WESTCATHOLIC..----ALRIT GHBRET THANK YOU FOR THEINSIGHT... THESE ARE ONLY A FEWOF THE MATCHUPS WE’REHIGHLIGHTING IN WEEK TEN OTHNFOX 17 BLITZ AS THE PLAYOFFS GSET TO KICKOFF ON FRIDAY NIGHT -BUT FOR A FULL LIST OF PLAYOPAIRINGS IN WEST MICHIGAN LOONTO FOX 17 ONLINE DOT C