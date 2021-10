These Celebs Publicly Insulted Their Exes | Kangana- Hrithik, Deepika- Ranbir | Did You Know ?

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sajid Khan were set to tie the knot before the actress decided to call it quits because of Sajid’s over possessive nature.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone called it quits after spending time together for a long time.

And after break stars leave no stone unturned to insult their exes.

Watch the story.