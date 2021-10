Stellantis Spotlight October 22, 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending October 22, 2021, include JeepĀ® 4x4s leading the pack at the Rebelle Rally, Ram 1500 TRX takes home Texas Truck of the Year, the foundation of the National Black Supplier Development Program and joint ventures to produce battery cells and modules for North America.