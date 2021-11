Covid-19: India reports 14,306 fresh cases, West Bengal registers post Puja spike | Oneindia News

India reported 14,306 fresh Covid cases today, which is 10% lower than yesterday.

Even as cases in India are on the downslide, fresh cases in West Bengal have shot up post Durga Puja.

Meanwhile a new variant has experts concerned about a possible third wave.

