Starmer calls for 'common sense' Plan B Covid restrictions

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for "common sense" coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory face masks and working from home, to be introduced "as quickly as possible".

"The one thing we need to guard against is the idea that by ignoring the evidence now, ignoring the science now, that we don't end up in a worse position in a few months' time," he said.

Report by Buseld.

