Labour opposes mandatory jabs for NHS staff

Sir Keir Starmer has voiced his opposition to mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff, saying it could risk further staff shortages.

The Labour leader said: "We've got a crisis coming down the track for the NHS … the last thing we can afford is for thousands of people to be pushed out of their jobs in the NHS." Report by Buseld.

