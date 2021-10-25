The Girl Born With No Eyes | BORN DIFFERENT

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Monroe Wright was born without both of her eyes due to a condition known as bilateral anophthalmia.

The condition occurs at an estimate of about 1 in 10,000 births.

When Monroe's mum, Heaven, was told by the doctors that her daughter had no eyes, it came as a complete surprise as until this point nothing had been detected.

Heaven did all of the research she could and with a bit of guidance through non-stop therapy and doctor appointments, Monroe now lives a full life.

Although it hasn’t been easy, Heaven was determined to show Monroe that she could still achieve everything she wanted.

Heaven told Truly: “Monroe’s biggest strength is her adaptability, she could so easily be dependent on me but she is fiercely independent." Monroe loves to sing and act, and is fearless in her approach to everything she does.

The pair have also set up a clothing brand called "Love Is Blind" with the mission to bring awareness to diversity and inclusion, while advocating for blindness.

Https://www.instagram.com/monroewright_/