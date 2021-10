Government moving towards compulsory jabs for NHS staff

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has indicated that Covid vaccines could become mandatory for all NHS staff.

"We haven't made a final decision about whether we're going to make is compulsory, as we have in the care sector, but our direction of travel is to do so," he said.

Report by Buseld.

