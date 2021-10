Javid: No guarantee £6bn NHS funding will clear backlogs

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has refused to guarantee that a £6 billion cash injection to clear NHS backlogs will achieve its goal in the next three years.

"I don't think anyone can make a guarantee on the backlog, that's going to be cleared or will fall by a certain amount," he said, but added that the investment will help "millions" more people be seen by doctors.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn