Cop26: Sturgeon appeals to 'justified anger' of young people

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said world leaders attending the Cop26 summit in Glasgow must "truly understand" the "justified anger" of young climate activists.

In a keynote speech to an audience of young people and students, she said: "Can we look you and your peers across the world in the eye and say that we are doing enough?

Right now, the simple answer to that question is no." Report by Buseld.

