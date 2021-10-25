Rajinikanth receives 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award | 67th National Film Awards | Oneindia News
Rajinikanth receives 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award | 67th National Film Awards | Oneindia News

Today, actor Rajinikanth received his Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

#Rajinikanth #DadasahebPhalkeAward #NationalFilmAwards