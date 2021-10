Trailer of 'Bunty and Babli' will tickle your funny bones

Yash Raj Films' memorable 'Bunty Aur Babli' is returning with its second instalment after a wait of 16 years.

The trailer of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' released on Monday and it has sent the audience into a frenzy.

#BuntyAurBabli2trailer #ranimukherji #saifalikhan