Supreme Court allows Texas abortion law to stand - for now

The U.S. Supreme Court will allow the controversial Texas abortion ban remain in effect, while challenges to this law play out.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's Supreme Court on Monday blocked three anti-abortion laws that were scheduled to take effect Nov...
Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor decried the high court's refusal to block the Texas abortion law as "catastrophic."