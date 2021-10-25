Happy Birthday, Katy Perry!.
Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson turns 37 years old today.
Here are five fun facts about the pop singer.
1.
She began singing when she was just 9 years old.
2.
Perry once kept locks of Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus’ hair in her purse.
.
3.
Her ’Teenage Dream’ album had five No.
1 singles, leading her to tie with Michael Jackson’s record.
.
4.
Her hit single, “I Kissed a Girl,” was inspired by Scarlett Johansson.
.
5.
Perry’s Super Bowl halftime performance is the most watched in history.
