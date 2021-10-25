Happy Birthday, Katy Perry!

Happy Birthday, Katy Perry!.

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson turns 37 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the pop singer.

1.

She began singing when she was just 9 years old.

2.

Perry once kept locks of Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus’ hair in her purse.

.

3.

Her ’Teenage Dream’ album had five No.

1 singles, leading her to tie with Michael Jackson’s record.

.

4.

Her hit single, “I Kissed a Girl,” was inspired by Scarlett Johansson.

.

5.

Perry’s Super Bowl halftime performance is the most watched in history.

Happy Birthday, Katy Perry!