Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID-19

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Oct.

24 to make the announcement.

Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines, Ed Sheeran, via Instagram.

It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

Apologies to anyone I've let down, Ed Sheeran, via Instagram.

Sheeran did not share whether he was vaccinated.

But earlier this year, he teamed up with James Corden to encourage others to get inoculated against COVID-19.

The two changed the lyrics to Sheeran's song, "Shape of You," to draw attention to the matter.

Modera or Pfizer will do, You'll be good after jab number two, but wait two weeks for it to take effect, Ed Sheeran and James Corden, on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.

Sheeran's fourth studio album, '=' (pronounced "equals"), will be released on Oct.

29