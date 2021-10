Gove jokes over 'unexploded bomb' of 2016 leadership bid

Housing Secretary Michael Gove left MPs in giggles after he poked fun at the "political suicide" of his Conservative leadership bid in 2016.

Returning a quip from Labour's Ruth Cadbury about the speed at which he "torpedoed" Boris Johnson's campaign for the top job, Mr Gove responded: "It wasn't so much a torpedo being launched as an unexploded bomb going off in my own hands." Report by Buseld.

