Delhi HC says plea against Ramdev by doctors' association can't be thrown out | Oneindia News

The Delhi High Court has said the suit filed by several doctors' associations against Yoga guru Ramdev cannot be thrown out; Two men accused of inciting hatred have admitted to their role in the communal violence that erupted in Bangladesh earlier this month; Today, Congress accused Facebook of influencing India's elections and undermining democracy and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into it.

Today, Moderna Inc said its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children aged 6 to 11 years.

