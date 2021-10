National Living Wage to rise to £9.50 an hour

The National Living Wage is set to increase from £8.91 to £9.50 per hour from April 1 next year, the Treasury has confirmed.

Announcing the move, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said: "We're confident that this is a really big step to make sure that work always pays." Report by Buseld.

