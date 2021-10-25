Daily Dividend Report: CMS,BKR,SJM,MTDR,RYN

The dividend for the common stock is 43.50 cents per share.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock is 43.50 cents per share.

It is payable Nov.

30, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov.

5, 2021.

Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on November 12, 2021 to holders of record on November 2, 2021.

The J.

.

Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved a $0.99 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company.

The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, November 12, 2021.

In other actions, the Board of Directors increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by 5 million common shares.

Therefore, the Company has a total of approximately 7.8 million common shares available for repurchase under authorizations by its Board of Directors.

Matador Resources today announced that its Board of Directors amended the Company's dividend policy pursuant to which the Company intends to pay quarterly cash dividends on its common stock of $0.05 per share, which is an increase from its prior policy of $0.025 per share initiated earlier this year.

Pursuant to this revised policy, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock payable on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021.

Joseph Wm.

Foran, Matador's Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly cash dividend from $0.025 per share to $0.05 per share.

The doubling of our quarterly cash dividend shows our continued confidence in Matador's growing financial and operational strength and our increasing ability to return value to our shareholders.

Rayonier announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share.

The dividend is payable on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021.

The Company also announced today that the Company's board of directors, in its capacity as the board of directors of the general partner of Rayonier, has declared a fourth quarter cash distribution of $0.27 per operating partnership unit.

The cash distribution is payable on December 31, 2021 to holders of record on December 17, 2021.