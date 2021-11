Vaccine Hesitancy Fuels COVID-19 Infection Rate in Romania | Oneindia News

Romania has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the EU.

With more than 15,000 daily infections, President Klaus Iohannis has described the situation as 'catastrophic.'

DW's Fanny Facsar visited an area where hospitals are overwhelmed and understaffed.

#CoronaVirus #Hospital #DWVideo