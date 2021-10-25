Time to Worry About Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

The Chiefs were blown out as Patrick Mahomes uncharacteristically struggled against the Titans.
How much of Kansas City’s issues fall on their quarterback?
Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg and Ashley Nicole Moss discuss.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell below .500 as they lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Kansas City’s signal..
Kansas City is 3-4 and has more turnovers in seven games than it had all of last season. Can this team get back on track?