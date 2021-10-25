Wounded 'Rust' Director Says Alec Baldwin Was Practicing Drawing His Gun in Fatal Incident

'Rust' director told authorities Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun when weapon discharged .

CNN reports that actor Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun at the time of a fatal incident on a New Mexico film set.

On October 21, director Joel Souza was shot in the shoulder and director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed in the incident.

According to an affidavit released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Souza said that Baldwin was , "sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw.".

The affidavit says that Souza standing next to Hutchins, "when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop.".

Souza recalled Hutchins "complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection" after the shot was fired, the document said.

Investigators also talked with camera operator Reid Russell, who was standing next to Souza and Hutchins at the time of the incident, the affidavit said.

Russell recalled Hutchins "saying she couldn't feel her legs" and medics treating her as she was bleeding on the floor, investigators said.

Both Souza and camera operator Reid Russell reportedly said there has been difficulties on set that day.

Prior to the incident, several members of of the camera department walked off the set over payment and housing disputes.

CNN reports that Souza also confirmed that he heard the term "cold gun" used on set, which means the firearm should not have been loaded.

According to the warrant, Souza said three people had handled the guns or firearms used on set.

The guns were reportedly checked by the armorer and first assistant director before being given to the actor.

The investigator said Souza was unaware of anyone on set being checked to see if they had live ammunition on them before or after the scenes were filmed.

"The only thing checked are the firearms to avoid live ammunition being in them.

Joel (Souza) stated there should never be live rounds whatsoever near or around the scene," the affidavit said