James Michael Tyler local

THE ACTOR WHO PLAYED GUNTHER O"FRIENDS" DIED YESTERDAY AFTER ATHREE-YEAR BATTLE WITH PROSTATECANCER.AND WE'VE LEARNED HE HAD TIES TOTHE UPSTATE.JAMEMIS CHAEL TYLER WASSOMETIMES DESCRIBED AS THESEVENTH FRIEND.SHI CHARACTER GUNTHER WAS THEBARISTA AT CENTRAL PERK.THE COFFEE HOUSE THAT SERVEASDTHE FRIENDS' HOME AWAY FROMHOME.THE 59-YEAR-O WASLD DIAGNOSEDWITH PROSTATE CANCER IN 2018 ANDSHARED HIS STORY TO ENCOURAGEOTHERS TO BE SCREENED.T.L.HANNA HIGH SCHOOL SAYS TYLERGRADUATED FROM HANN