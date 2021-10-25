Speaker hints ministers should resign over Budget briefing

The Speaker of the House of Commons has suggested ministers should resign after details of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's upcoming Budget were made public in advance.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle lambasted the Treasury, saying: "At one time ministers did the right thing if they briefed before a budget, they walked … it's not acceptable and the government shouldn't try to run roughshod over this House." Report by Buseld.

