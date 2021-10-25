Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Haunting ‘Hellraiser’ Costume

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals , Haunting ‘Hellraiser’ Costume.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Oct.

24 to reveal her Halloween costume — Pinhead from 'Hellraiser.'.

Her boyfriend, Pardi Fontaine, approved of Megan's personal twist on the character.

Scary how good you look … even dressed as an acupuncture face white man, Pardi Fontaine, via Instagram.

Megan has been posting other Halloween content in anticipation of her annual "Hottieween" party.

Including pictures with a pumpkin on her head.

She's also shown off intricate nail art featuring 'Venom' and 'Scream' characters.

Y’all already know my hottieween party abt to bet LIT this year...I can’t wait to see everyone’s costume, Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram