‘SNL’: Jason Sudeikis on ‘Ted Lasso’ Success and How ‘SNL’ Changed His Life During Opening Monologue | THR News
Hosting the variety sketch series for the first time, the former castmember highlighted some of the "comedy heroes" and veteran musicians who have "run around" through the halls of Studio 8H over the years.