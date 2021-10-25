Human Remains Found in Forest Identified as Missing United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia

Authorities were able to positively identify 50-year-old Cefolia through dental records, though a cause and manner of death is still under investigation
Authorities were able to positively identify 50-year-old Cefolia through dental records, though a cause and manner of death is still under investigation
Body of missing United executive found over a year after disappearance
Jacob Cefolia, United Airlines' SVP of worldwide sales, had been missing since August 2020. The coroner is investigating the cause..