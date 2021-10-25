Trump endorsed candidates facing scrutiny over their pasts

Donald Trump is supporting a trio of candidates whose troubled pasts have come under scrutiny, as he continues to influence the standards of the GOP from his post-presidency perch.
CNN’s Sara Murray has more.
Donald Trump is supporting a trio of candidates whose troubled pasts have come under scrutiny, as he continues to influence the standards of the GOP from his post-presidency perch.
CNN’s Sara Murray has more.
CNN’s Sara Murray outlines new details from a Senate report that shine a light on the role Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) played in..