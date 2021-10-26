SAND WORLD Movie

SAND WORLD Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A mining operation lands their ship on a barren and hostile planet to begin operations.

They set out for an underground base, but find it partially destroyed by large worm-like beasts hidden within the sand dunes.

Yet there’s something else on the planet with them, more dangerous than the creatures, a force beyond their darkest nightmares.

As the rag-tag crew begin work, this dark entity will test their courage, loyalty, and souls.

Terror waits to be discovered, beneath, and above the sands in this action-packed, sci-fi spectacle!

Trailer Music courtesy of Emmett Van Slyke.

SRS CINEMA presents a POLONIA BROTHERS production SAND WORLD Starring SAMANTHA COOLIDGE RYAN DALTON DREW PATRICK HOUSTON BAKER CASSANDRA HAYES JEFF KIRKENDALL A.T.

TOMAS director of photography J.K.

FARLEW screenplay by JOHN OAK DALTON edited by MARK POLONIA music by SYMPHANEE ELECTRA X special effects courtesy of THE ULTRASPECTRUM GROUP location manager ALAN WYOMING sound design AARON DRAKE publicist AVERY GUERRA produced by RON BONK directed by ANTHONY and MARK POLONIA