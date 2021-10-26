ANTLERS Movie Clip - I Just Have to Feed Him

ANTLERS Movie Clip - I Just Have to Feed Him - Plot synopsis: In ANTLERS, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T.

Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Directed by: Scott Cooper Screenplay by: C.

Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper, based upon the short story THE QUIET BOY by Nick Antosca Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, p.g.a., David Goyer, p.g.a., J.

Miles Dale,p.g.a.

Cast: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T.

Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, Amy Madigan