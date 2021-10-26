The Lithium Conspiracy Movie (2012)

The Lithium Conspiracy Movie (2012) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Nowadays you don’t conquer a country.

You buy it.

Giulio, torn between a wife who’s labeled him a workaholic and a job that seems to have no future after a banking merge, is being practically pushed on a plane to a place called Queimada in South America.

He’s given no information on what he should be doing with the criptic statement “the less you know, the better”… (Breve storia di lunghi tradimenti, 2012) a film by Davide Marengo with Guido Caprino, Carolina Crescentini, Maya Sansa, Philippe Leroy, Ennio Fantastichini