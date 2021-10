Game Changers (Monday October 25, 2021)

IN THIS WEEK’S MTNGAMECHANGERS..{THE REGULAR SEASON IS OVER -AND IT’S PLAYOFF TIME INMONTANA... LET’S TAKE A LOOKAT THE BEST MOMENTS FROM THEFINAL WEEK OF THE REGULARSEASON..

THE NEWBERRY OPENED IN GREATFALLS LAST WEEK - AND BEFORETHE FIRST BAND PLAYED, SHETESTED OUT THE DANCE FLOOR.. SHE ALSO HAD A CHANCE TO MEETSOME NEW FRIENDS.. TO THE GAMES - AT NUMBERFIVE..

BOZEMAN AT BILLINGSWEST..

ISAIAH CLAUNCH CONNECTSWITH CADEN DOWLER..

MAKES ONE,TWO, THREE, FOUR TACKLERSMISS..

AND GOES 77 YARDS FOR ASCORE..

WEST WINS 35-3..}{NO.

4 GREAT FALLS CROSSTOWN..REED HARRIS CONNECTING WITHGARRETT STONE ON BACK TO BACKTOUCHDOWNS!

THE BISON WINTHEIR 5TH STRAIGHT GAME..35-21..}{NO.

3 CROSSTOWN FOOTBALL INHELENA KADEN HUOT IS ANARTIST..

DROPS A DIME TO CHASEMCGURRAN IN THCOE RNER OF THEENDZONE!

IT’S A TOUCHDOWN FORTHE BENGALS..

HELENA WINS21-7..}{NO.

2 MSU-NORTHERN GETS THEMONKEY OFF THEIR BACKS..

THEYTOP EASTERN OREGON 22-20 INFIVE OVERTIMES..

TO SNAP A 21GAME LOSING STREAK, AND A47GAME CONFERENCE LOSINGSTREAK..

AND THE CELEBRATIONWAS ON FOR THE LIGHTS..}{NO.

1..

THE LEWISTOWNFOOTBALL TEAM, DESERVES ALLTHE CREDIT.

LESS THAN A WEEKAFTER LOSING SENIOR CAPTAINAND LEADER DYLAN MORRIS IN ACAR ACCIDENT, THE EAGLES TOOKTHE FIELD FOR A GAME..

ANDBEAT MILES CITY 7-0 TO CLOSETHE REGULAR SEASON..

AND AFTERTHE GAME, EMOTIONS STAEDRTROLLING..

AS THEY HONOREDMORRIS ON THE FIELD..}{WE CAN’T BE EVERYWHERE, BUTIF THERE’S A PLAY OR A MOMENTYOU THINK WE SHOULD SEE..

SENDAN EMAIL TO SPORTS@KRTV.COM..