Morgan Wallen adds to busy schedule

COUNTRY MUSIC ISGOING TO BEPLAYING AT RUPPARENA, ANDTICKETS GO ON SALETHIS FRIDAY.COUNTRY MUSICIANMORGAN WALLENWILL BE HEADLININGRUPP ON DECEMBER4TH.IT'S EXPECTED TOBE A BIG CONCERT INTHE BUSY LINE-UPFOR RUPP ARENA.LEX 18'S ANGIEBEAVIN HAS MOREON WHAT'S TOCOME.THE RECENTLY-UPDATED -- ANDPARTIALLY STILLUNDERCONSTRUCTION --CENTRAL BANKCENTER ... WHICHHOUSES RUPPARENA ... IS READYFOR MORE COUNTRYMUSIC FANSJESSICA VALO,MARKETING ANDBOOKING MANAGER- 6:13:30 "THERE'SSO MANY NEWTHINGS; NEWENTRANCES, NEWNOOKS ANDCRANNIES, NEWBUILDINGS, NEWROOMS. IT'S JUSTBEEN REALLY COOLTO SEE IT POP UPFROM THE GROUNDUP." :41AFTER MONTHS OFLIMITED SHOWS ...OR EVEN NO SHOWSLAST YEAR ... SEEINGTHE CONCERT ANDEVENT LINE-UP PICKUP WITH BIG NAMEACTS ... IS ANEXCITING TIME FORTHE EVE NTORGANIZERS.6:12:31 "IT'S REALLYEXCITING.

IT'S NICETO BE ABLE TO BEBACK HERE, BRINGPEOPLE IN, HAVETHEM ENJOY ASHOW." :36JUST ANNOUNCED --COUNTRYSUPERSTARMORGAN WALLENWILL BE PLAYINGRUPP ARENA ONDECEMBER 4TH.THIS FOLLOWS A BIGJASON ALDEANCONCERT THIS PASTWEEKEND ... AND ISONE OF MANYCONCERTSUPCOMING.6:12:17 "WE HAVE ALOT OF COUNTRYARTISTS BUT ASIDEFROM THATTHERE'S A LOT OFDIFFERENTGENRES COMINGTHROUGH." :226:12:40 "NO MATTERWHAT MUSICYOU'RE INTOYOU'LL BE ABLE TOFIND SOMETHINGHERE IN THE NEXTFEW MONTHS." :45HEADLINER WALLENWILL BE JOINED BYGUEST ARTISTS,COUNTRY MUSICIANSHARDY AND ERNEST.EARLY IN 20-21WALLEN WASCAUGHT ON CAMERAOUTSIDE HIS HOUSECALLING HIS FRIENDA RACIAL SLURAFTER A NIGHT OUT.HE ISSUED ANAPOLOGY AND ALSOHAS SAID SINCETHAT NIGHT HE'SWOKRED ONSOBERING UP.MORGANWALLEN/YOUTUBE-- 2:21 "MWORDY SMATTER.

A WORDCAN TRULY HURT APERSON.

AND ATMY CORE THAT'SNOT WHAT I'M OKWITH." :28AS FOR THEBOOKING AT RUPP INDECEMBER...DESPITE ANYCONTROVERSYSURROUINNDGWALLEN, IT'SEXPECTED TO BE ABIG EVENT -- WITHBIG TICKET SALESCOME FRIDAY.IN LEXINGTOANN EGIBEAVIN LEX 18 NEWS.