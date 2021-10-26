Arizona congressmen deny 'Rolling Stones' report they helped plan Jan. 6 insurrection

A recent report in Rolling Stone Magazine alleges that Arizona Congressmen Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs were both involved in the planning of the Jan.

6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

However, both congressmen have denied the report, calling the accusations baseless and categorically false.

In the report, two unnamed sources told the outlet that Reps.

Gosar and Biggs were allegedly among a group of congressmen and staffers who were intimately involved in the planning of the so-called insurrection.