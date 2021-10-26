National Film Awards 2021 | Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush Pose As They Receive Best Actor Award

Kangana received the Best Actress award for 'Manikarnika' and 'Panga'.

Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee received the Best Actor award for 'Asuran' and 'Bhonsle' respectively.

