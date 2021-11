The Good Doctor S05E05 Crazytown

The Good Doctor 5x05 "Crazytown" Season 5 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - Dr. Park and Dr. Murphy treat an elderly Asian man brought to St.

Bonaventure by his daughter after being the victim of a hate crime.

In addition, Lea goes behind Shaun’s back to help raise his negative patient satisfaction scores on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” Monday, November 1st on ABC.

