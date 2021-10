Coastal towns prepare for early fall nor'easter

MATTMATT: THE NOR'EASTER MOVINGINTOMASSACHUSETTS IS ALREADY DOINGDAMAGE.THIS IS VIDEO IN LATE LAST NIGHTFROM FALMOUTH.YOU CAN SEE CARS STRANDED IN THEFLOODING DOWOWNTFLOODING, DAMAGING WIND, ANDPOWER OUTAGES ARE A BIG RISK.CREWS ACROSS THE STATE AREBRACING FOR THE STORM.THE PLYMOUTH DPW HAS BEENWORKING TO CLEAR STORM DRAINSAND CATCH BASINS.THEY HOPE THAT WILL CUT DOWNNANY LOCALIZED STREET FLOODING.TREES ARE MORE VULNERABLTOEBEINKNG OCKED OVER BY STRONGWIND THIS TIME OF YE.ARTHAT'S BECAUSE LEAVES ARE MOSTLYSTILL ONHE T