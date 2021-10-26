Romantic Goth To Jock | TRANSFORMED

INSPIRED by horror stories and alternative music, Peter Black, of Amsterdam, Netherlands, has been gaining traction online for dressing as a romantic goth from the Victorian era.
The 35-year-old Argentina native moved to the Dutch capital after he struggled to freely express his passion for makeup and be accepted by people for his sexuality.
Peter told Truly: "I grew up in Argentina and a very small town where few were different.
[If] you are different, you are a monster." Now enjoying his life in his new home, Peter has been able to experiment with his style more creatively and publicly.
Peter describes his style as a fusion from underground 80s goth to historical Victorian couture.
He added: "My style is my way of life.
It's who I am and what I feel." Both on social media and in real life, Peter has consistently kept an all-black aesthetic - but he is eager to try something different for a change.
Today, Peter is meeting up with a makeup artist who will transform him into a 'sporty jock'.
With a few layers of fake tan and trendy tracksuits, will the makeover convince Peter to introduce a new style to his wardrobe?
Follow Peter here: https://www.instagram.com/pterblack/ Follow Shannon (MUA) here: https://www.instagram.com/shanmua_/