Millions proposed for low-income workers who showed up during pandemic

OGIRADBR ISLIVE AT THE STATE HOUSE WITH THEDETAILS ON THIS.REPORTER: GOOD MORNINTOG YOU.THIS MONEY WOULD GO TO THEWORKERS AT GROCERY STORES,PHARMACIES, GAS STATIONS THATREPORTED TO THEIR JOBS DURINGTHE STATE OF EMERGENCY HERE INMASSACHUSETTS.IN THIS WAY, THEY WOULDE BREWARDED.THE PROPOSAL WOULD SET ASIDE$460 MILLION TO MAKE THISHAPPEN.ACCORDING TO THE GLOBE, THEBONUSES RANGING FROM 500 TO$2,000 WOULD BE FOR PEOPLE WHOMAKE UP TO 300% ABOVE THEFEDERAL POVERTY LINE.THAT'S AN INDIVIDUAL WITANHANALNU INCOME OF CLOSE TO$39,000.OR A FAMILY OF FOUR WHOSE INCOMEIS DISLR9, 7 500.THE MONEY WOULD COME FROM THE$3.6 BILLION FEDERAL STIMULUSGIVEN TO MASSACHUSETTS EARLIERTHIS YEAR.AS WL ELAS FUNDS FROM A STATESURPLUS.THE EXACT GUIDELINES OFELIGIBILITY WOULD STILL EDNE TOBE FIGUREDUT O EXACTLY.BUT LEADERS IN BOTH, THE HOUSEAND SENATE, SUPPORT CREATING THEPROGRAM.LIVE OUTSIDE THE STATE HOUSE