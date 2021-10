Flatfile offers B2B SaaS companies a better data onboarding alternative

Data is the heart of every SaaS product and service.

The most basic function of SaaS is moving data from one place to another faster and more efficiently than on-prem.

Yet this fundamental task—data onboarding—has historically been cumbersome, tedious, and time-consuming.

At the same time, it’s rife with precarity; done wrong or poorly, your company may find itself with frustrated customers, high churn rates, and overall lags in key processes.